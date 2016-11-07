Five female artists in one exhibition

One of the paintings by Luella Beck forming part of the collective exhibition Chroma at Cavalieri Art Hotel.

Currently running in St Julian’s, Chroma sees five Maltese female artists coming together under one roof.

Curated by Joe Hamilton, the participating artists are Megan Borg, Charlene Agius, Bridget Borg Alden, Stephanie Borg Cachia and Luella Beck.

Borg, the youngest of the Chroma group, is a self-taught artist experimenting with different mediums and style.

She has recently turned her focus to digital, painting directly on to computer. Her work, inspired by characters and stories she creates, focuses mainly on portraits and the human figure.

Gozitan Agius hails from an artistic family with her father Mario, a renowned sculptor of wood, and her brother Victor, another multitalented artist. A teacher of art and geography, she works mainly with acrylics and a recurring theme in her works is the sea with its fluid and agitated nature which translates into abstract and semi-abstract form in her works.

Borg Alden is the niece of renowned Maltese artist Harry Alden, an icon of modern art. She is now focusing on the raw quality of hard edge and portraiture. She favours the tonality of green as one of her other passions is nature. Her versatility also spreads to the sacred, which can be seen through her exhibits of crosses.

Borg Cachia studied under Harry Alden and has a Master’s degree from the University of Malta. She is mostly inspired internally, using visual and musical cues to create expressive and original artworks. She has a strong passion for colour, shapes and forms and her works, in fact, currently explore geometric art via the use of triangles. Oils provide her with greater fluidity and freedom.

An architect by profession, Beck also studied under Harry Alden as well as Charles Cassar. Her portfolio includes portraits, studies of the human form, landscapes and naturally geometric experimentation. This brings forth her scrupulous accent on detail. Her watercolour exhibits feature prominently as she is intrigued by the human form and figure which feature profusely in her works.

■ Chroma is running until November 23 at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s.