Announcements

CARUANA. On November 6, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, JOSEPHINE, former teacher, widow of JohnMary Caruana, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be remembered by her brothers and sisters, Theresa, widow of Joseph Muscat, Angela, wife of Paul Attard, Alfred and his wife Hilda, Andrew, Salvinu and his wife Emanuela, Giovanna, wife of Julian Sammut, her aunt Maria Assunta Vella, her nephew George, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, at 3.30pm at the Naxxar parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – Fr LEO. In loving memory of a dearly beloved brother, today the 29th anni­versary of his demise. Never forgotten by Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernadette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BOWMAN – IRIS. Today the 15th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Anthony and Liliana, Marthese and Lino, Joseph and Marceline, and Victor and Anne, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember her in their prayers. We who have loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CORDINA – ESTHER. Today being the 14th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Treasured memories of our dear mother ANNIE who passed away 10 years ago. Her children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MANDUCA – JOHN. In ever­lasting memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Sylvia, Anne and Francis, Martin and Rachelle, Louise and Christopher, Anthony and Rowena, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of ANNIE on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grand­children, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Monday at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Please remember her in your daily prayers.

WOODS. Cherished and un­fading memories of JOSEPH, a most loving husband, father and nannu on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Constantly and affectionately remembered by his wife Melita, his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him the light of Your presence.