What's on today's newspapers
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta highlights warnings made by a Christian conservative nonprofit group that a draft Equality Bill may be overly vague and end up encroaching on people's fundamental rights.
The Malta Independent leads with news of yesterday's stabbing of a man at the Labour Party's Qormi club.
In-Nazzjon also directs readers' attention to the PL club stabbing, with a headline saying the case inquiry is being led by a relative of Home Affairs minister Carmelo Abela.
L-Orizzont reports that a Libyan man accused of having killed his wife remains at large.
