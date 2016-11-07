What's on today's newspapers

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta highlights warnings made by a Christian conservative nonprofit group that a draft Equality Bill may be overly vague and end up encroaching on people's fundamental rights.

The Malta Independent leads with news of yesterday's stabbing of a man at the Labour Party's Qormi club.

In-Nazzjon also directs readers' attention to the PL club stabbing, with a headline saying the case inquiry is being led by a relative of Home Affairs minister Carmelo Abela.

L-Orizzont reports that a Libyan man accused of having killed his wife remains at large.