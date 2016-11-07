Watch: Car blown up in Paceville 'arson attack'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A car burst into flames this evening in Paceville in what residents believed to be an act of arson.

A man was seen throwing an item with inflammable liquid through the window of a car of a resident who lives in St George's Park.

One resident chased after the man who fled in a getaway car driven by another man, who left hurling abuse at the witness.

"I saw him rolling something inflammable in what looked like a jacket and hurled it through a car window. I shouted at the man and started chasing after him but he fled," the resident told Times of Malta, on condition of anonymity.

The incident happened as several residents were returning back home after a public consultation meeting in connection with the controversial Paceville masterplan project.

The car, which is believed to belong to a retired British architect, has been destroyed. Nobody was injured. A police report has been filed, including details of the getaway car.

The incident happened a week after a 68-year-old businessman was killed in a car bomb in Bugibba.