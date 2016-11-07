Trade deficit rises by €28.9m in September - NSO
Malta's trade deficit was €28.9 million higher this past September than in the same month last year, preliminary figures issued by the National Statistics Office show.
Provisional figures show the trade deficit standing at €198.5 million for September 2016, compared to the €169.6 million figure registered in September last year.
Both imports and exports decreased by €19.8 million and €48.6 million respectively. The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to semi-manufactured goods (€19.5 million), while on the exports side mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€63.8 million) accounted for the main decrease.
January-September 2016
During the first nine months this year, the trade defi cit widened by €136.5 million when compared to the corresponding period last year. Both imports and exports show an increase of €170.7 million and €34.1 million respectively. Higher imports were mainly due to machinery and transport equipment, which increased by €359.0 million. This was partly outweighed by decreases in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€99.6 million), semi-manufactured goods (€43.1 million), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (€33.2 million). The increase in the value of exports was mainly triggered by chemicals
The increase in the value of exports was mainly triggered by chemicals
(€559.1 million). This was partly outweighed by a decrease of €444.1 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.
Malta’s trade imports from the European Union reached €2,361.2 million, or 47.0 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €315.3 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period last year. Main increases and decreases in imports were registered from the Caribbean and Bahamas Islands (€584.7 million) and the Netherlands (€203.3 million) respectively.
On the export side, the main increase was directed to the United States of America (€592.7 million), whereas Africa (€284.9 million) registered the highest decrease.
