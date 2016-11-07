Advert
Monday, November 7, 2016, 11:24

Trade deficit rises by €28.9m in September - NSO

Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Malta's trade deficit was €28.9 million higher this past September than in the same month last year, preliminary figures issued by the National Statistics Office show. 

Provisional figures show the trade deficit standing at €198.5 million for September 2016, compared to the €169.6 million figure registered in September last year. 

Both imports and exports decreased by €19.8 million and €48.6 million respectively. The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to semi-manufactured goods (€19.5 million), while on the exports side mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€63.8 million) accounted for the main decrease.

January-September 2016

During the first nine months this year, the trade defi cit widened by €136.5 million when compared to the corresponding period last year. Both imports and exports show an increase of €170.7 million and €34.1 million respectively. Higher imports were mainly due to machinery and transport equipment, which increased by €359.0 million. This was partly outweighed by decreases in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€99.6 million), semi-manufactured goods (€43.1 million), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (€33.2 million). The increase in the value of exports was mainly triggered by chemicals

The increase in the value of exports was mainly triggered by chemicals
(€559.1 million). This was partly outweighed by a decrease of €444.1 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.

Malta’s trade imports from the European Union reached €2,361.2 million, or 47.0 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €315.3 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period last year. Main increases and decreases in imports were registered from the Caribbean and Bahamas Islands (€584.7 million) and the Netherlands (€203.3 million) respectively.

On the export side, the main increase was directed to the United States of America (€592.7 million), whereas Africa (€284.9 million) registered the highest decrease. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man stabbed at PL's Qormi club

  2. Mintoff Bland stabbing probe is top secret

  3. Watch: Protestors told to stand up to...

  4. Motorcyclist dies in Ħal Far crash

  5. No work details on €120,000 Identity...

  6. Silence on secret buyout deal for €450...

  7. Car bombs ‘not linked’ - police sources

  8. If you live on this Kalkara street,...

  9. Former minister Charles Mangion turned...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed