Monday, November 7, 2016, 14:44

Suspected thieves arrested in Gozo following tip-off

Off-duty sergeant alerted to "suspicious-looking" men

Three men were caught with "theft-related items" in Gozo this morning, after an off-duty police sergeant was alerted to the presence of "suspicious-looking" men in Għajnsielem. 

Police said that the sergeant received the information at around 11am. He alerted his colleagues and joined district police from Rabat, Gozo, officers from the Department of Criminal Investigations and Rapid Intervention Unit members in patrolling the area.

Shortly afterwards, police came across the three men, all foreigners, on Triq l-Imġarr and arrested them after finding the items in their possession. 

Investigations are ongoing

 

 

 

