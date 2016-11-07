PL flyers included in ground rent bills sent to tenants - PN

Flyers requesting donations to the Labour Party were being included in ground rent bills sent to tenants by the government, the Nationalist Party has charged.

The PN said it has asked the Data Protection Commissioner to investigate this "shameless abuse of power" by the Property Department, which falls under the remit of Planning Parliamentary Secretary Deborah Schembri.

"This means the Labour Party is being given access to personal information... and that the PL and government have become one and the same," the PN said, in a statement signed by shadow minister Jason Azzopardi and spokespersons Clyde Puli and Ryan Callus.

It called on Dr Schembri to explain the breach of data protection, and noted that the Property Department had already been involved in political scandals concerning Cafe' Premier and an Old Mint Street property expropriated from property developer Mark Gaffarena.