Monday, November 7, 2016, 15:43

Pillion rider injured in Msida crash

A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured this afternoon when the motorcycle she was riding was hit by a car on the Regional Road in Msida.

The police said the incident happened at 12.10pm.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 35-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, accompanied by the 30-year-old woman, from Gżira. 

The Range Rover was being driven by a 41-year-old woman from Swieqi. 

Police are investigating. 

