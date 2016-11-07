Pillion rider injured in Msida crash
A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured this afternoon when the motorcycle she was riding was hit by a car on the Regional Road in Msida.
The police said the incident happened at 12.10pm.
The motorcycle was being driven by a 35-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, accompanied by the 30-year-old woman, from Gżira.
The Range Rover was being driven by a 41-year-old woman from Swieqi.
Police are investigating.
