Passenger numbers soar at MIA

Malta International Airport saw passenger growth of 6.3 per cent during the summer, the company announced today.

It said there were 3,645,812 passenger movements from the end of March to the end of October — an increase of more than 210,000 passengers from the same period in 2015.

The increase was registered on the back of an upturn of 4.3% in seat capacity and an improved seat load factor (SLF), which climbed up to 85 per cent from 83.3 per cent in summer 2015.

A rise of 1.4 per cent was also recorded in aircraft movements.

The top five markets for the summer months were the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France and Poland.

A spike in passenger numbers of 46 per cent put Poland’s growth well above that registered by the other four markets. While the UK and Germany both recorded an increase of three per cent, the French market grew by five per cent and Italy registered a more significant 11 per cent.

“Having closed off summer with these encouraging results, we’re optimistic about the upcoming winter season having recently launched our busiest winter schedule ever. With 18 new connections, our eyes are now set on hitting the ambitious five million passenger milestone, which would constitute a landmark accomplishment in passenger traffic for our airport,” MIA CEO Alan Borg said.

Passenger traffic in October grew by 10.4 per cent over 2015 to over half a million passengers for the first time ever.