Paceville residents hit out at ‘Napoleonic’ land grab

A spokesman for 400 residents who would have their residential complex expropriated under the Paceville master plan this evening hit out at what he described as the “Napoleonic” land grab.



Speaking before a meeting for residents, former Nationalist MP Noel Buttigieg Scicluna, who is representing 400 residents in the St George’s complex, said residents in the area had not even been consulted about the master plan.



One of the options under the master plan envisions the building of a road straight through the residential complex.



Mr Scicluna hit out at the master plan’s authors for not evening bothering to take into account the real situation on the ground.



He pointed out that the proposal to have developments within 15 meters of the foreshore was illegal.



He said the area needed a master plan, but one that was based on public consultation.

Activist Andre' Callus slammed the Planning Authority for shunting people out of their homes without even consulting them.He said whoever had allowed to let the master plan see the light of day should be held responsible.Mr Callus warned that if the current master plan was implemented, it would set a dangerous precedent where a small elite were allowed to decide how hundreds of peopled lived.

Several organisations were represented at the meeting in which calls were repeatedly made for the current masterplan to be scrapped and the related process halted immediately.

"Whilst we welcome the idea of a Masterplan, it has become clear that this Masterplan is structurally flawed and cannot be improved. Thus, it would be useless at best, and devastating at worst, to continue the process related to this Masterplan which can lead to its approval and implementation," Kamp Emergenza Ambjent, which organised the event, said.

"This masterplan envisages the displacement of people and small businesses to accommodate private interests. Despite envisaging such a dramatic impact on residents and small businesses, these have not been consulted at design stage. As a representative of Mott MacDonald (who drafted the masterplan) stated, the masterplan was developed entirely on the basis of “aspirations for sites”, that is, the developers’ wishes to develop specific sites in the Paceville area. This point alone invalidates the masterplan since it shows that this whole exercise was built on the wrong foundation. Development should serve the interests of the community and the environment, and not the other way round."

Those present for the meeting were Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Moviment Graffitti, Front Ħarsien ODZ, Ramblers Association, Youth for the Environment, Nature Trust, Żminijietna – Voice of the Left and Friends of the Earth Malta.