Murder victim's mother avoids eye contact with the accused as she testifies in court

The mother of a Swieqi woman murdered in July gave evidence against her son-in-law but avoided eye contact with him and had the witness stand moved slightly so that she would not see him.

Eleanor Walker was killed with a blow to the head, and her body was later found in a warehouse in Qormi. Her husband, Andrew Mangion, stands accused of the murder, which is believed to have taken place on July 2.

In her evidence this morning, Josephine Walker described how the couple lived in an apartment above hers. She said they had married so that their child could be baptised, but they had several quarrels. They slept in separate rooms and were in separation proceedings for the past three years.

In one case some years ago they came to blows. Her daughter practised martial arts and could defend herself and had seen Mr Mangion with blood on his nose. Their young daughter used to witness these scenes.

On several occasions, Mr Mangion was violent against his own daughter and, the witness said, she was forced to intervene.

Mrs Walker said that on July 1 - the day before the murder - Andrew Mangion had helped her clear out a room on the roof.

He later asked her to wake him up early on the following day as he had an errand. She did so, but did not notice whether Eleanor was there. Later that day, however, she saw her and Andrew Mangion carry some furniture down the common stairs. That was the last time she saw her.

Andrew Mangion returned later and told her he needed to call her brother to carry the furniture to his farmhouse.

He went twice to see her on Sunday (July 3) telling her that he had sent his daughter on a boat trip with friends.

During his second visit she noticed that Mr Mangion was very unkempt, which was unusual. He was wearing a blue top with a hole in it and did not appear to be his usual self.

Mrs Walker said she believed the accused had called twice at her flat on that day in order to create an alibi.

The case continues.