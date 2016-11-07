Motorcyclists hurt following crash by Msida skate park roundabout

A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hurt this morning after they were involved in a traffic accident by the Msida skate park.

The motorcycle riders were injured after they were involved in a collision with a car while going round the roundabout. An ambulance was rushed to the scene and took the two to Mater Dei hospital, while the car driver was treated for shock.

No information about the riders' medical condition was available at the time of writing.

