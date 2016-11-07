Man hit by bus in Floriana
A 61-year-old man from Birkirkara was hospitalised this afternoon after being hit by a bus.
The incident happened in Floriana just outside the bus terminus at about 5pm.
The man's condition was not immediately known.
A 61-year-old man from Birkirkara was hospitalised this afternoon after being hit by a bus.
The incident happened in Floriana just outside the bus terminus at about 5pm.
The man's condition was not immediately known.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.