Maltese crosses Atlantic to campaign for Hillary Clinton

Janet Barthet campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio.

Janet Barthet, 28, has been involved in local politics for a decade. Wanting to make a difference, she packed her bags and travelled to the other side of the world to work for Hillary Clinton’s bid to be next US President. She tells Matthew Xuereb about the experience so far.

It took her 48 hours of travelling, which included four flights, three buses, a train and a taxi to reach her destination and start volunteering in Hillary Clinton’s campaign in Cleveland, Ohio.

Her job is doing door-to-door visits, getting people to vote early.

Most US states have a system where citizens can vote early or vote by absentee ballot, which reduces the number of people that actually vote on voting day. This should increase the chances of voter turnout.

In the 2008 and 2012 elections, earlyvoting gave Barack Obama an advan-tage against the Republican candidates, John McCain and Mitt Romney, respectively. Early voting also guarantees the vote is cast, so no one is restricted to voting on one specific day. The election will be mid-week, which is not so convenient for people with full-time jobs and other commitments.

Ms Barthet said her work mainly consists of visiting those they know are supporting Hillary Clinton to get out and vote. “The struggle is getting people out to vote, because people are not as enthusiastic about elections as they are in Malta. Early voting started two weeks ago. People can go every day to vote early. It is supposed to make voting earlier and more convenient to everyone. The turnout is usually as low as 50 per cent in some states, peanuts compared to Malta.”

The county she is working in was a determining factor in Obama winning the state in 2012, so she is hoping it will make the difference for Hillary Clinton, too. But what got her to travel to the US?

“I have been politically active in Malta for 10 years and often follow the electoral process in other countries. Given that the electoral process in the US is such a long one, I’ve been following the campaigns for about 18 months, when the nominees were each still establishing themselves as candidates before the primary elections.

She is the most qualified candidate to have ever contested for the role in our lifetime, and happens to be a woman

“While I’ve had the intention to do this for over a year, Hillary Clinton was only confirmed as the nominee last July, which is when I started trying to figure out how to make this happen,” she said.

Ms Barthet, who has spent time working for Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, said although she began following the campaign out of interest in the electoral process, the way the campaigns evolved made her input into the election even more compelling.

“The way the campaigns evolved exposed the importance of this election, not just in the US and for US citizens but for people all over the world,” she said, stressing that Ms Clinton was “by far” the best candidate in this two-horse race. “Over the last few years, we have seen the rise of the extreme right all over the world. Whilst it has been considered a threat but possibly not taken seriously in a number of European countries, including Malta, the possibility of this happening in the US is real. The race is close, and it really is as tight as it could be. Saying every vote counts is as true here as it is in Malta and any other election,” she said.

“I understand, realistically, I singlehandedly cannot change the outcome, but if the worst happens, I can at least say I did everything in my power to stop it,” she added.

Ms Barthet is not getting paid. She paid for her own flights, and the campaign team in Ohio organises free accommodation in the homes of willing Democrats.

“I am absolutely not supporting Hillary Clinton because she is a woman, or just because I am anti-Trump,” Ms Barthet said.

“I am supporting Hillary Clinton because I think she is by far the best candidate in this election. She is the most qualified candidate to have ever contested for the role in our lifetime, and happens to be a woman.

“I would be no less or more of a supporter if she were a man. It is, however, about time that the United States shatters the glass ceiling once and for all. So, that the candidate whom I support happens to be a woman is a bonus,” she said.

“Hillary Clinton’s opponent also happens to be a candidate who on any level should be embarrassed of himself, and this is further confirmation that Hillary needs to be elected President. Donald Trump is an insult to anyone who has worked hard for their success, even if a moderate one, and needs to be stopped from escalating his already very powerful status to one which he would not know how to handle.”

Ms Barthet has not managed to meet Hillary Clinton face to face, and although she hopes to before she leaves the US and heads back to Malta, she said it is “unlikely”.