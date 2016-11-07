Government urged to sort out Ċittadella entrance charge confusion

The government was this evening urged to sort out confusion over whether a fee would be imposed for entrance to Gozo's Ċittadella.

Gozo shadow minister Chris Said observed that a week ago during the Budget debate on Gozo, the Opposition pressed Gozo minister Anton Refalo to declare whether or not there would be a charge.

But the minister avoided giving a reply, saying instead that the decision was up to the Ċittadella Management Committee.

Then, when the newspaper Illum asked the head of that committee whether a charge would be introduced, the head categorically said that that was the plan, and he gave his reasons why, insisting that revenue was needed to ensure that the old city was well maintained.

The newspaper's report drew a sharp reaction among the people of Gozo, who had always enjoyed access to the old capital free of charge, Dr Said said.

Then Dr Refalo did what he would not do a week ago. He declared that there would be no charge and that the newspaper's report was not true. Therefore, apparently, what the head of the committee responsible for taking such a decision had said was not true.

Dr Said said the Ċittadella restoration project was started by the former government, which consolidated the bastions and secured the EU funds needed for the rest of the rehabilitation works. The project was continued and completed by the present government.

The Opposition was satisfied that through its intervention in parliament, it had got an assurance that access would be free. The Opposition, however, also had every interest to see that this gem be adequately maintained. It was therefore prepared to hold talks with the government on ways to ensure that this was the case, Dr Said said.