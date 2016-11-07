Farewell to a workhorse
The AFM has bid farewell to the last Italian Military Mission helicopter to be based in Malta for search and rescue missions.
The helicopter, an AB212, familiar over Malta due to its deep, throbbing sound, has returned to Italy ending after 34 years of service.
"Thanks to years of experience, training and support from the Italian Military Mission, and thanks to significant investments in modern assets, the AFM’s Air Wing has achieved full operational capability for all search & rescue operations in Malta," the AFM said.
