Back in court after three days

A man who was handed a suspended sentence for stabbing his wife's lover three days ago, was back in court this morning, accused of threatening to stab him again, in what would amount to a flagrant breach of the conditions of his suspended sentence.

Mohammed Mokthar Mohamed Jamhur was handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for three years and a fine of €164 last Friday, after he admitted to slightly injuring another Libyan man, Nader Abdulaziz Elgerian, at around 4.15pm the day before. Mr Jamhur had also pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm and admitted to carrying a knife in public.

The first incident occurred when the accused found his wife with the victim, who was stabbed once in the right shoulder in the ensuing argument.

Shortly after Friday's court hearing, Mr Jamhur met Mr Abdulaziz near the Tritons fountain and allegedly threatened him.

During the arraignment today the accused denied the charges.

The court was informed by the prosecution that the reports leading to the arraignment of the accused on both occasions had been filed by the same person.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech requested bail and argued that this could have been a false report intended to put the man behind bars.

The prosecution objected on the grounds that the victim of the aggression felt threatened by the accused.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja held that it would be premature to grant the accused bail at this stage since the witness had not yet testified.

Whilst denying bail, the court instructed the prosecuting officer to summon the victim to testify at the next sitting, warning that if it emerged that the accused was taking justice for a ride, he would "pay the full price.”

Police inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.