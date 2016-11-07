Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and University formalise collaboration

Rector Alfred Vella and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ CEO Miriam Theuma shake hands after signing the MOU, as Education Minister Evarist Bartolo (left) and Faculty for Social Wellbeing dean Andrew Azzopardi look on.

Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the University of Malta's Department of Youth and Community Studies have agreed to increase research collaboration and develop training.

A three-year Memorandum of Understanding signed this morning will see both entities consolidate an already-close relationship, with all initiatives guided by the National Youth Policy Towards 2020.

"The Agreement which is valid for three years formalises the already strong relationship between the two Parties. Aġenzija Żgħażagħ provides the main thrust regarding service provision and this link with the youth sector is important for University," the University said in a statement announcing the MOU.

The Department of Youth and Community Studies has had a busy year, adding a new M.A. course in Youth Justice and B.A. in Youth and Community Studies to its list of courses on offer.

Aside from providing academic courses, the department also conducts research on youth issues and engages in public debate on issues concerning young people, highlighting legal lacunae and challenging dominant discourse on youth.

Rector Alfred Vella signed the MOU on behalf of the University, while Aġenzija Żgħażagħ CEO Miriam Thema signed it on behalf of her organisation. Education Minister Evarist Bartolo was among those who witnessed the signing.