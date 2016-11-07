A not so lucky day for Lucky

A Nigerian man who currently resides in Malta at no fixed address was condemned to three months imprisonment suspended for one year today after being found guilty of having offended public morals by seeking sexual gratification in public.

Lucky Ezehi, 44, was caught by the police yesterday evening at around 10.40pm in Victory Street, Qormi, half naked and in the act of masturbating in public, the court heard.

During his arraignment, the man was charged with an offence against decency or morals and by having been naked or indecently dressed in a public place.

The accused pleaded guilty and confirmed his plea after having consulted with his lawyer.

The court, presided by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, condemned Mr Ezehi to a jail term of three months suspended for one year, warning him that should he commit another offence during this period he would be faced with two sentences.

The accused was also fined €100 which he is to pay within seven days.

Police inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid.