Monday, November 7, 2016, 16:28

€224,873 raised to help Italy earthquake victims

€224,873 were raised to help the victims of the earthquake in Central Italy in August in which some 300 people died, the Church said.

Fund-raising, which was handled by Caritas, has now ended. 

The funds have been handed to Caritas Italia which is helping the victims of the earthquake, notably the homeless.  

