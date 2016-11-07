€224,873 raised to help Italy earthquake victims
€224,873 were raised to help the victims of the earthquake in Central Italy in August in which some 300 people died, the Church said.
Fund-raising, which was handled by Caritas, has now ended.
The funds have been handed to Caritas Italia which is helping the victims of the earthquake, notably the homeless.
