Goodbye GS Superstores, hello Valyou Supermarket

GS Superstores is changing its name to Valyou Supermarket and adding a Mellieħa store to its chain, the company has announced.

As part of the rebranding exercise, the company will be revamping their store design to make them organised by category.

“The new brand identity will give us the opportunity to differentiate ourselves through convenient customer service and great offers, food quality and variety to help Maltese shoppers enjoy their limited time in an attractive and calm atmosphere," said Valyou Supermarkets managing director Raymond Mintoff.

The company's new Mellieħa store will be opening shortly at the former Belleview site.