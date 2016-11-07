Goodbye GS Superstores, hello Valyou Supermarket
GS Superstores is changing its name to Valyou Supermarket and adding a Mellieħa store to its chain, the company has announced.
As part of the rebranding exercise, the company will be revamping their store design to make them organised by category.
“The new brand identity will give us the opportunity to differentiate ourselves through convenient customer service and great offers, food quality and variety to help Maltese shoppers enjoy their limited time in an attractive and calm atmosphere," said Valyou Supermarkets managing director Raymond Mintoff.
The company's new Mellieħa store will be opening shortly at the former Belleview site.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.