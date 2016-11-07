Online comments policies

I refer to ‘Online bullies and trolls’ (October 19).

Social media provide an outlet for disagreements. At this stage all that can be done is to identify ways to achieve fairness, equality of treatment and neutrality on the part of editors of comments.

One area that requires clarity is in the use of words to describe phobias. Martin Scicluna referred to two words: xenophobia and Islamophobia but excluded Christianophobia and Judeophobia. The term “phobia” simply means a fear/dislike of. It is not a medical term. There is no law which compels citizens to “like”. Therefore whether one likes or dislikes is either a rational decision arising from a knowledge base or the result of ignorance.

When two commentators address each others’ comments, editors should not regularly selectively remove the comments of one commentator thus giving preference to the comments of the other commentator.

All citizens should have the freedom to voice an opinion on any subject. No subject should become the property of any one commentator.

Misinformation is common in social media. Misinformation on the European Union appears in Maltese social media. In an article in the EuroActiv website, the European Commission has reported the infiltration of paid trollers who are putting misinformation on the EU throughout the member states. To address this, the Commission has set up a group to deal with this matter. To further counter this, EU grandees (EurActiv, October 14) insisted that pride in what has been achieved collectively in Europe must be restored. Editors of comments may not recognise misinformation on the EU. By removing the counter arguments providing accurate information on the EU, editors are supporting the spread of misinformation.

Editors should not publish comments that are a direct personal threat to a specific person. As one blogger had the insight to comment: “It is understandable that editors are afraid for their families.” This demonstrates that freedom of speech as provided by our democratic system is already muzzled.

As well as editors of comments there is a need to have supervisors of editors to ensure that fairness, equality of treatment, neutrality and freedom to comment on any subject are maintained. An annual audit as occurs in quality management would be in place.