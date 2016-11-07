Digital Motion first in Gold Class final

The proud owners of Gold Class final winner Digital Motion at the racetrack, yesterday.

The Johnnie Walker Championship final for Gold Class trotters, on a short distance of 2,140m, was the main event on yesterday’s card.

This race formed part of the 48th meeting of the season with a programme made up of eight events – all for trotters.

Ten horses lined up for the final as Solide Du Jayle (Tony Cauchi) stormed ahead in the initial stages.

This French ten-year-old opened a narrow lead from Blizzard Ad (Frenċu Cassar) and Lover Roc (Jurgen Attard).

Midway through the distance it was the turn of Voyou Atout (Brian Zammit) to surge into the lead. However, with 500m to go, Zammit’s trotter started to slow down and eventually was overtaken by favourite Digital Motion (Rodney Gatt) which surged clear of the field for its second win in a row at Marsa.

At the finish line, Digital Motion was three lengths ahead of Eklas Superior (Michael Ellul) and Voyou Atout. Lover Roc followed home in fourth place.

At the end of the race, Alfred Braddick, on behalf of the sponsors, presented the winning trophy to Charlotte Ciantar, representing the owners, and driver Gatt.

Digital Motion clocked an average time of 1.14.9” per kilometre.

In the Premier Class race, held on 3,140m, Russell Williams (Kevin Azzopardi) took the lead with a lap to go and paced the race impeccably till the finish line.

Russell Williams sealed its first win at the racetrack, a length in front of French veteran Oltedo De Rieux (Charles Camilleri) and Italian Overtaker By Sib (Marco Refalo). Quetzal De Brix (Clint Vassallo) also had a fine showing when finishing in fourth place.

The other races yesterday were for Silver, Bronze and Copper class.

Noel Baldacchino put French trotter Tsardiem in front in the opening Silver Class race when the trotters approached the final straight.

Tsardiem took its fifth win of the year ahead of Sampiero De May (David Galea), Italian Rodrigo (Mario Falzon) and Vikens Hot Lips (Jesmar Gafa) in that order.

Charm Hammering (Carmelo Farrugia) dashed strongly from the outside during the last 500m of the second Silver race. This Swedish trotter eventually gained its first win of the season easily by ten lengths from Peo Palema (Shaun Portelli) and Ravageur De Payre (Carl Caruana).

In the other Silver race, Rex Speed (James Carabott) went unchallenged for most of the 3,140m distance. This French trotter registered its second win of the season from Tango (Nathaniel Barbara), Saphir Du Meleuc (Noel Baldacchino) and Torrent d’Emotion (Rodney Gatt).

Another meeting at the racetrack will be held next Sunday.

Winners at the racetrack...

Race 1: Copper – Rusty Grif (Silvio Schembri) – 1.20.2”

Race 2: Silver – Tsardiem (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.19.6”

Race 3: Bronze – Saxo La Chesnaie (Mario Falzon) – 1.19.9”

Race 4: Silver – Charm Hammering (Carmelo Farrugia) – 1.18.6”

Race 5: Premier – Russell Williams (Kevin Azzopardi) – 1.16.5”

Race 6: Bronze – Quid De Belle Vue (Charles Camilleri) – 1.18.9”

Race 7: Gold – Digital Motion (Rodney Gatt) – 1.14.9”

Race 8: Silver – Rex Speed (James Carabott) – 1.17.9”