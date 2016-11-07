Third win on the trot for Naxxar

Naxxar Lions continued with their march in the championship after a narrow 1-0 win over Qormi. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Naxxar Lions 1

Qormi 0

A penalty scored by Yuri de Jesus Messias in the opening half was enough for Naxxar to make it three consecutive wins that put them in second place in the standings.

Vince Carbonaro’s Lions started the stronger side but Qormi showed better qualities in the second half and should have won a point from this match. In their end, however, their positive streak, following three straight wins, came to a halt.

The first real threat fell the Lions’ way after only four minutes when a Juergen Debono free-kick hit the side-netting.

Qormi hit back with a Medic half-volley that finished just over the crossbar. Then, came the penalty incident when Messias weaved his way inside the Qormi box and was brought down by Vukovic.

The referee ordered a penalty and Messias scored even though goalkeeper Balzan managed to get a hand to the spot-kick.

Qormi lost composure and Naxxar were able to dictate matters with ease. A Debono effort was stopped by Balzan and from the corner Bonnici saw his drive again neutralised by the Qormi keeper.

Just before the break Qormi went close to drawing level but a calibrated Michael Camilleri free-kick, which seemed destined to reach the top-hand corner of the net, was saved by keeper Omar Borg.

The second half started with Naxxar going close as Guevara Munoz chipped the ball over the goalkeeper but defender Alan Abela cleared before Messias could do any more damage.

Qormi made two substitutions as Carmelo Farrugia and Lawrence Chiedozie came on in the side’s attempt to save the match.

A Noah Ojoula header finished over the Naxxar goal as Qormi continued to press forward only to be denied by their opponents’ solid defending.

On 77 minutes, Ojoula put Guzman through but he dallied his conclusion and another opportunity went begging.

Qormi pinned the Lions inside their own half in the dying minutes but they could only produce an Alessio Cassar effort that was dealt with by keeper Borg.

Naxxar: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, N. Spiteri, D. Bonnici, R. Cassar, J. Debono (R. Mercieca), M. Fenech (D. Nocera Garcia), S. Guevara Munoz (J. Ellul), J. Debono, A. Lubos, Y. Messias.

Qormi: D. Balzan, Y. Yankam (C. Farrugia), O. Sidibe, D. Vukovic, M. Camilleri, B. Grech, A. Abela, T. Guzman (D. Pirotta), D. Medic (L. Chiedozie), A. Cassar, N. Ojuola.

Referee: Etienne Mangion.

Best player: Omar Borg (Naxxar Lions).