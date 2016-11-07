Sporting briefs

Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a new five-year contract with Real Madrid which could see him end his career with the Spanish giants. Real have announced that Ronaldo will formally sign a deal running until June 30, 2021 – by which time he will have turned 36 – at an event alongside club president Florentino Perez today. News of Ronaldo’s contract comes just a week after Real announced a new six-year deal for Gareth Bale. It has been reported that Ronaldo’s new deal will ensure he remains Real’s highest-paid player.

FA Cup: Maidstone suffered FA Cup heartbreak as Callum Camps’s last-gasp equaliser enabled League One side Rochdale to force a first-round replay, yesterday. Jay Saunders’s men were a minute away from their biggest win since being liquidated in 1992 before Camps’s firmly-struck free-kick in added time saved Rochdale from an FA Cup shock. Maidstone defender Anthony Acheampong was shown a second yellow card for dissent after the final whistle.

Nice lose: Leaders Nice suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season as Ivan Santini’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 victory for league strugglers Caen yesterday afternoon. The result left Lucien Favre’s side on 29 points from 12 games. Despite boasting considerable firepower up front with Alassane Plea, Younes Belhanda and Mario Balotelli, Nice were unusually toothless. They went close on 63 minutes when Belhanda’s through ball found Balotelli, only for the Italian’s shot to crash against the post.

Gimenez: Arsenal are hoping to fend off interest from Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, according to reports. The Sun claimed that Arsenal would like another central defender with Gabriel Paulista and Per Mertesacker falling down in the pecking order. It seems that Gimenez is keen on a move to the Emirates, and that Arsene Wenger is considering him as the solution to their centre-back need. Gimenez has a release clause of £54m.