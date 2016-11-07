RB Leipzig go level with leaders Bayern

RB Leipzig continued their remarkable first season in the Bundesliga when they brushed aside Mainz3-1 to go level on points with leaders Bayern Munich yesterday.

Timo Werner scored twice as Leipzig, who trail Bayern on goal difference and are unbeaten after 10 games, raced to a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Bayern and Leipzig both have 24 points from seven wins and three draws and are four clear of third-placed Hoffenheim, who are also unbeaten.

Hosts Leipzig immediately took control when Werner put them ahead from close range in the third minute after Emil Forsberg’s shot was deflected into his path.

Leipzig, founded only in 2009, doubled their lead in the 21st minute with Werner turning provider as he burst down the right and squared the ball for Forsberg, who turned it in from close range.

The same pair combined again one minute before half-time, with Werner finishing the move with a left-foot shot, the 20-year-old’s fifth goal of the season.

Werner was denied a hat-trick when his effort was blocked by Jonas Loessl on the hour. Although Leipzig continued to dominate the game, Stefan Bell headed in a consolation goal for Mainz in the 74th minute.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg yesterday announced they had appointed Valerien Ismael as their coach on a permanent basis in the wake of their 3-0 win at Freiburg on Saturday.

Ismael took charge on a caretaker basis following the dismissal of Dieter Hecking last month and won two and lost two of his games in charge.

That included a win in the DFB-Pokal against Heidenheim and Saturday’s win in the Bundesliga – only Wolfsburg’s second since the opening weekend of the season.

“We have analysed the situation and have come to the decision that Valerien Ismael is the right head coach for Wolfsburg,” said the club’s director of sport Klaus Allofs.

Saturday’s win lifted the Wolves out of the bottom three, although they are still nine points adrift of the top six.

That is the minimum aim they have for this campaign after failing to qualify for Europe last season, when they reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Results

Played yesterday

RB Leipzig vs Mainz - 3-1

Schalke vs Werder Bremen - 3-1