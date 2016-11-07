Advert
Monday, November 7, 2016, 06:58

Pioli set to land Inter job

Inter said they plan to announce Frank De Boer’s successor as coach within the next 48 hours, with Stefano Pioli favourite to land the role.

Inter sacked De Boer on Tuesday after a disappointing start to the season which has left them languishing in mid-table. Youth team coach Stefano Vecchi was handed interim charge.

The likes of Gianfranco Zola, Marcelinho and Guus Hiddink were linked with the role, but former Lazio coach Pioli has emerged as the favourite and Inter now seem to have made their choice.

