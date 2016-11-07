Marsa sink Stars for three useful points

Marsa 2

Vittoriosa Stars 0

An early goal and another one late on gave Marsa a precious win against Vittoriosa Stars which means that for the first time this season they are not hovering alone at the bottom of the table.

The match kicked off 15 minutes late as both sides paraded identical jersey colours at first.

Marsa took just 80 seconds to open the score when a Scorfna effort was cleared off the line but Lucky Omeruo was on hand to shoot the loose ball home.

Marsa went close to adding a second soon after with a close-range effort by Elland Vella being saved by Mercieca.

Vittoriosa reacted when Pisani freed Arber Dhrami who drove wide from a good position.

The Cottonera side seemed an improved lot now and possession-wise they started to toy with their opponents but even though they rarely troubled keeper Caruana.

Six minutes before the break Marsa were dangerous again when a Yessous Camilleri header, from a Kento Sakurai free-kick, finished wide. Sakurai then found Lincoln Micallef unmarked inside the Vittoriosa box but he drove his shot high and wide.

Early in the second half a Camilleri effort was saved by Mercieca and, at the other end, a Liam Gauci free-kick almost had the better of the keeper.

On the hour, Sakurai again fed Micallef whose effort was blocked by a defender while a minute later an Omeruo half volley finished inches wide.

On 67 minutes, Agius, who had been on the pitch for only a few minutes, saw his scorcher stopped by Caruana.

Marsa bossed the last few minutes, however, and made sure when substitute De Melo Lima beat three opponents before ramming his shot home.

Marsa: R. Caruana, C. Cutajar, Y. Camilleri, B. Essiel, G. Sultana, R. Mifsud, E. Vella, K. Sakurai (L. A. De Melo Lima), L. Scorfna (J. Farrugia), S. Meilak (L. Micallef), L. Omeruo.

Vittoriosa: J. Mercieca, D. Pisani, A. Galea, P. Mrvic, A. Farrugia, D. Fava, L. Grech, A. Dhrami (G. Sultana), J. Galea, F. Dhrami (S. Agius, C.G. Mallia), L. Gauci.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Best player: Kento Sakurai (Marsa).

Playing today

Centenary Stadium: 7.30pm Lija Athletic vs Fgura United.