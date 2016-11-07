Chetcuti’s appointment to be announced today

Angelo Chetcuti

Angelo Chetcuti is to be announced as the new general secretary of the Malta FA this afternoon.

Dr Chetcuti, who is the vice-president of Division Two club Birżebbuġa St Peter’s, is understood to have agreed to take up the post vacated by Bjorn Vassallo after talks with Norman Darmanin Demajo, the Malta FA president.

As reported by Times of Malta late last month, Darmanin Demajo had earmarked Dr Chetcuti as the no.1 candidate to succeed Vassallo after the latter stepped down to take up a new, prestigious role at FIFA.

Darmanin Demajo is set to propose Dr Chetcuti’s appointment as the MFA new general secretary at today’s Council meeting.

Dr Chetcuti, who also represents his club on the Council and sits on the MFA Executive Committee, had contested the election for one of the three vice-president seats last summer but missed out after finishing fourth in the ballot.

His decision to accept Darmanin Demajo’s proposal to become the new general secretary rules him out of the election for the vice-president’s seat vacated by Chris Bonett who resigned recently in view if his impending appointment as UEFA integrity officer.