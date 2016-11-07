MIA share price drops to a 10-month low

The MSE Share Index advanced by a minimal 0.02% to 4,518.700 points today as the gains registered in the share prices of RS2 and BOV outweighed the 2.0% decline in Malta International Airport plc, which slipped to its lowest level since early January 2016 of €4.02 across 10,700 shares.

Trading activity advanced considerably as €0.73 million worth of shares changed hands today. The most actively traded equity was Simonds Farsons Cisk plc which maintained the €6.50 level on volumes totalling 80,000 shares – representing 71.2% of the total value of equities traded today.

Loqus Holdings plc and Malita Investments plc also closed unchanged at €0.165 and €0.865 respectively albeit on trivial volumes.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc recaptured the €2.32 level (+0.5%) across 60,333 shares. The equity of BOV will continue to trade with the entitlement to the final gross dividend of €0.0852 (net: €0.0554) per share until Monday 14 November.

RS2 Software plc briefly touched an intra-day low of €1.55 (-1.9%) before finishing the day 1.1% above last Friday’s close at €1.598. A total of 16,358 shares traded today.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index trended lower for the fifth successive day with a further 0.22% drop to a near four-week low of 1,167.344 points. Financial markets remained volatile today ahead of the much-awaited US Presidential election to be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the 10-year German Bund yield advanced to 0.153% from 0.148% last Friday after touching an intra-day high of 0.174% this morning. International media reports quoted Mr Luigi Signorini, a member of the Italian central bank's executive board, as saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) is not considering reducing its Quantitative Easing programme and is looking instead at how far to extend it after the current March 2017 deadline. An ECB decision in this respect is expected to be taken at the next monetary policy meeting due to be held on 8 December 2016.

Trading in the recently issued 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) R is expected to commence tomorrow.

www.rizzofarrugia.com