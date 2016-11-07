Advert
Monday, November 7, 2016, 08:43

Financial education courses with the Malta Stock Exchange

New institute offers 35 short courses and seminars

The Malta Stock Exchange has turned educator, with a newly-inaugurated institute offering 35 short courses and seminars on various topics concerning financial education. 

The Malta Stock Exchange Institute will leverage on the MSE's 25-year history to offer anything from general introductory courses to more specialised training in subjects such as risk management, securitisation, trusts, compliance and regulation, hedge fund strategies and corporate governance. 

Courses will be offered at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. While most courses will be held in English, some will also be held in Maltese where appropriate. Candidates can either enrol in individual courses or sign up for a Diploma in Securities Analysis and Portfolio Management. 

The Institute was inaugurated by MSE chairman Joseph Portelli during the recently-held Capital Markets Round Table conference. 

The 2017 Course Prospectus is available at www.borzamalta.com.mt.

