Packed schedule for this year's St Martin's feast

A St Martin of Tours in full Roman costume, an attempt to beat the national record for highest-flying kite and a borża ta' San Martin weighing more than 500kg will all feature at this year's annual Feast of St Martin.

This year, organisers have moved the traditional Baħrija fair to the village's church grounds, to ensure it is better organised and managed.

With the old custom of betting on live animals now no longer considered legal or ethical, the fair has now evolved into a feast of agriculture, tradition and entertainment.

But while visitors can no longer win a lamb, rabbit or goat, organisers have ensured they'll be kept busy throughout.

The main attractions are St Martin live at 11.30am, with the young St Martin of Tours, dressed in full Roman General costume, walking through the church grounds. At 3.30pm the older St Martin of Tours, dressed as a bishop of Tours, will walk again through the crowd.

People will try to beat the national record for largest borża ta' San Martin [St Martin's bag] and highest-flying kite, while a great fair will see plenty of prizes given out.

Visitors can entertain themselves with a rabbit show and fancy poultry competition, as well as the live roasting of chestnut on a traditional firewood stove.

Maltese artisans will be selling anything from olive oil to ġbejniet or honey, with traditional food and wine including roast pig. Pony rides will be offered to the children; kids area with a bouncing castle, trampoline and merry go round and live music and local talent on stage.

Children can ride ponies, play on trampolines or a bouncy castle while the adults enjoy the live music and entertainment.

A free park-and-ride scheme will be in operation, allowing fair visitors to park their cars along the street leading to Baħrija, known as il-Fiddien. Transport vehicles will pick up patrons along the road.

The Feast of St Martin will be held on Sunday November 13 from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit the feast website.