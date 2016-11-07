Auditions for Unifaun's new play

Auditions will be held for Unifaun's next theatrical production, a no-holds barred which evolves around four characters.

Adrian Buckle

Unintended, written by Unifaun founder Adrian Buckle, will be staged at St James Cavalier Spazju Kreattiv in February.

Jamie is in love with Lily-Anne and goes to her house to take her to the prom. Lily-Anne, a confident, self-assured girl, teases him before reassuring him that she is interested in him. Lily-Anne's parents Martin and Diana arrive and Lily-Anne goes to change. Taboos are broken culminating in harsh brutality.

The roles are as following:

Jamie: Age 18 to early 20s. Naïve, vulnerable, full nudity is required for this role;

Lily-Anne: Age 18 to early 20s. Confident, self assured;

Diane: Age late 30s to early 40s. Sensual, sexually confident;

Martin: Age late 30s to early 40s. Sexually ambivalent.

Auditions will take place on Sunday at 2.30pm at the Drama Centre, Mountbatten Street, Blata l-Bajda (entrance from Girls Secondary School opposite Nationalist Party headquarters).

Auditionees are to prepare a piece from any play they like.

For more information, e-mail [email protected].