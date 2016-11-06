Trafalgar Night dinner at Villa Arrigo

British High Commissioner Stuart Gill with Commander Geoff Fosberry, president of the Royal Naval Officers’ Association – Malta, at the Trafalgar Night dinner.

The Royal Naval Officers’ Association – Malta celebrated Trafalgar Night at a dinner held at Villa Arrigo, Naxxar.

Trafalgar Night is celebrated every year in Royal Navy circles around the UK and in Commonwealth countries to commemorate the victory of the Royal Navy, under the command of Vice-Admiral, Lord Horatio Nelson, over the combined French and Spanish fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805. It was during this battle that Lord Nelson lost his life.

Guest of honour this year was British High Commissioner Stuart Gill, while the main speaker was the British Defence attache in Rome, Commander Neil Thompson.

Commander Thompson presented a very vivid recollection of the life of Lord Nelson, leading to a toast to the ‘Immortal Memory’.

The dinner, which marked the 211th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, was attended by a large number of RNOA members and guests.