Traditional fair of St Martin comes to life

Embracing tradition, on the second weekend of November the people of Baħrija celebrate the feast of St Martin of Tours with a big fair that attracts people from all over the island.

Il-Fiera ta’ San Martin – as it is known in Maltese – is a traditional fair dating back at least 100 years, where Maltese used to visit the small village of Baħrija to play games and win a lamb or a rabbit.

This year, the fair is being held next Sunday on the grounds surrounding Bahrija church from 9am to 5pm.

The old custom of betting for live animals is no longer considered legal or ethical so the traditional fair once synonymous with the live animal fair has now evolved into a feast of agriculture, tradition and entertainment for the family.

This year, the organisers have moved the traditional fair to the church grounds for all to enjoy. The feast will be a celebration of good food: dishes and treats that can be enjoyed with a glass of local wine. Food can also be taken home to be enjoyed in the weeks and months ahead.

A young St Martin dressed in full Roman general costume, and an older version, dressed as a bishop, will walk through the crowds at 11.30am and 3.30pm respectively.

Attractions will include a national record for the greatest ‘borża ta’ San Martin’, expected to weigh over 500 kilos and a national record attempt for the highest flying kite. There will also be prizes to be won, including household goods, alcohol, hampers and vouchers for lamb, rabbit, turkey and meat.

A rabbit show, hosted by the Malta Rabbit Club, will be on display, together with a poultry competition and show. Other attractions will include the roasting of chestnuts on a traditional firewood stove, stalls of Maltese artisans selling local produce: olive oil, cheeselets, honey and jam.

There will be the traditional San Martin cake, honey rings and other homemade sweets, as well as plants for sale and a display of religious icons in the old chapel.

A free park and ride service for those wishing to park their cars along the street leading to Baħrija, from the area known as Tal-Fiddien, will be free.

