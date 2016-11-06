‘Safety’ comes first at Social Impact Awards

Frank Mifsud and Nathan Farrugia at the Social Impact Awards event.

The first edition of the Social Impact Awards was held at Hilton Malta. This initiative, a joint venture between the Inspirasia Foundation and The Gasan Foundation, aims to bring the private and non-profit sectors together to offer opportunities for financial and non-financial support to develop and see to fruition a project that will have a positive social impact on Malta.

Following an overwhelming number of applications received in July, the five shortlisted finalists each gave a short presentation of their proposed project to a panel of judges and audience in a bid to raise the funds they need to implement their projects.

From preventing self-harm and suicide to helping vulnerable women on the street and dance classes for those suffering from Parkinson’s, these projects aim to improve Maltese society and its standard of living. Inspirasia founder Mark Weingard said: “With these awards we have striven to recognise non-profit organisations and individuals who submit innovative, social projects that can solve some social issues for Malta.”

Attending the awards ceremony are, from left, Pierre Bajona, Lindsey Galea, Clarissa Abela and Xandru Grech.

The finalists also received non-financial support in the shape of mentoring services by some of the movers and shakers within Malta’s business community to help develop the projects and prepare the perfect pitch.

The two winners were the Dar Hosea walk-in centre for vulnerable prostituted women, which aims to offer a safe place, submitted by the St Jeanne Antide Foundation, and the Neighbourhood Watch project which will be launching schemes to create safer communities, submitted by Victim Support Malta. These awards are the fruits of collaboration between Maltese businesses, foundations and trusts which awarded grants and professional services to the best and most effective submissions.

The event also aimed at en-couraging other businesses and individuals to support projects they liked.

Some of the other projects that did not win grants through the awards were approached by people from the audience also showing interest in supporting their project. This proved to be a successful initiative and one that is plannned to be held yearly to become a sustainable and bigger event, offering more funding opportunities and non-financial support. The next Social Impact Awards will be held in May 2017.

Anyone interested to submit a social project or any businesses and individuals wishing to support the event can contact Ms Attard on [email protected].

For more information, visit www.socialimpactawards.inspirasia.org.