Raising funds for Europa Donna
Young people attended the Aġenzija Żgħażagħ Youth Hub at GEM16+ in Valletta on October 31. Their aim was to encourage people, both men and women, to have regular breast check-ups while raising funds for Europa Donna. The bad weather didn’t beat the youths’ enthusiasm and will to work towards a better cause for our community.
