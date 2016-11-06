Advert
Sunday, November 6, 2016, 00:01

Raising funds for Europa Donna

Young people attended the Aġenzija Żgħażagħ Youth Hub at GEM16+ in Valletta on October 31. Their aim was to encourage people, both men and women, to have regular breast check-ups while raising funds for Europa Donna. The bad weather didn’t beat the youths’ enthusiasm and will to work towards a better cause for our community.

