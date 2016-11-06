Pink Day at AX Group

AX Group joined the international campaign generating awareness to help fight breast cancer. The company’s properties, namely The Palace and The Victoria hotels, Seashells Resort at Suncrest, Sunny Coast Resort and Spa, AX Holdings and Hilltop took part in a ‘Wear it Pink Day’ to show solidarity with women battling this disease.

A good number of employees took part in this initiative as the company hosted pink-themed events to raise awareness. Mary Alamango, assistant housekeeper, The Palace and The Victoria hotels in Sliema, said: “The mission of this worldwide campaign is to support those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services, hence my colleagues and I are proud to help in this good cause and raise funds for research.”

“Our hope is that women in our community who see our collective efforts will be reminded to carry out regular breast exams and to book mammogram appointments. Our hope is that through this simple dress-down day, lives are saved,” said construction director Denise Xuereb.