Sunday, November 6, 2016, 00:01

Mediterranean Bank teambuilding

Mediterranean Bank kickstarted October by breaking from its normal routine. MedBank employees reported to work in casual clothes as staff participated in a dress-down day to collect funds for the Malta Hospice Movement. The initiative, which raised €420, was held in memory of Charles Camilleri, a much missed colleague who passed away last August.

A team-building event was also held in the afternoon, bringing a record number of MedBank employees together. A treasure hunt organised by Outdoor Living sent teams scouting around Vittoriosa and Kalkara before rounding off the day with dinner at D Kalkara Regatta Restaurant.

