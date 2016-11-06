Mediterranean Bank teambuilding
Mediterranean Bank kickstarted October by breaking from its normal routine. MedBank employees reported to work in casual clothes as staff participated in a dress-down day to collect funds for the Malta Hospice Movement. The initiative, which raised €420, was held in memory of Charles Camilleri, a much missed colleague who passed away last August.
A team-building event was also held in the afternoon, bringing a record number of MedBank employees together. A treasure hunt organised by Outdoor Living sent teams scouting around Vittoriosa and Kalkara before rounding off the day with dinner at D Kalkara Regatta Restaurant.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.