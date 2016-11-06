Mediterranean Bank teambuilding

Mediterranean Bank kickstarted October by breaking from its normal routine. MedBank employees reported to work in casual clothes as staff participated in a dress-down day to collect funds for the Malta Hospice Movement. The initiative, which raised €420, was held in memory of Charles Camilleri, a much missed colleague who passed away last August.

A team-building event was also held in the afternoon, bringing a record number of MedBank employees together. A treasure hunt organised by Outdoor Living sent teams scouting around Vittoriosa and Kalkara before rounding off the day with dinner at D Kalkara Regatta Restaurant.