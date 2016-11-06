Armani Jeans autumn/winter 2016 collection launched
Trilogy Ltd, franchisees of Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Denim, Armani Jeans and Calvin Klein Jeans, hosted an event in celebration of the new Armani Jeans autumn/winter 2016 collection. The event took place at Armani Jeans, The Point, the first outlet of the brand to open its doors in Malta. Guests included top clients of Armani Jeans, members of the press, personalities and bloggers. The collection features classic black pieces, faux fur elements and camo influences, with pops of colour throughout to make a statement. The brand’s denim line continues to be its foundation, with improved quality and the introduction of updated fits, styles and colours.
