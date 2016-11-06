What's on the Sunday newspapers

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta quotes Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg as saying that developers are not happy with the amount of land a Paceville master plan has allocated them.

In a secondary story, police sources say the investigation into the triple stabbing involving Yana Mintoff Bland is being treated as "top secret".

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure' has started the process to buy Maltese citizenship.

Malta Today leads with reports that former Malta international Daniel Bogdanovich was arrested for threatening his wife late last Saturday, only to be released from police custody after a government official demanded that he play in Xewkija Tigers' match against Kercem.

Il-Mument revisits the Libyan medical visas scandal, publishing a threatening SMS alleged to have been sent to whistleblower Khaled Ben Nasan by Health Ministry official Neville Gafa'.

It-Torca writes that Malta would spend up to 700 hours without electricity if it wasn't for the gas-fired Delimara power station.

Illum reports that illegal rooms in Armier are being sold or bartered to pay off debts.