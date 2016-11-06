Thousands gather for President's Fun Run
Participants raise funds for Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation
Thousands of people put on their running shoes this morning as the annual President's Solidarity Fun Run in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation got underway.
People gathered at four different locations, with runners departing from Rabat and strollers meeting at Paola, Santa Venera and the University campus. The event ends in St George's square, Valletta.
President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil all showed up to thank participants for their support.
Among the participants were hundreds of Bank of Valletta employees, with bank employee and fitness trainer Jes Sciberras on hand to guide participants through a choreographed warm-up session.
Lottery organisers Maltco also said they backed the yearly event, with the company having mobilised its network of more than 200 retail outlets to collect donations on behalf of the MCCFF.
