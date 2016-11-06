Advert
Sunday, November 6, 2016, 17:47

President in the UK

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca left Malta for an official visit in the United Kingdom, where she will be visiting Maltese patients receiving treatment in the UK.

Dolores Cristina is acting President.

