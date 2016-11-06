Advert
Sunday, November 6, 2016, 14:29 by

Jacob Borg

Policeman ‘fouled’ by Valletta supporter during football match

A policeman was yesterday ‘fouled’ by a Valletta supporter who grabbed his genitals while resisting arrest during a football match.

Jesmark Farrugia, 18, from Marsa, was arrested by the police after he lit up a flare at the national stadium when Valletta scored a goal against Ħamrun.

Inspector Elliott Magro told a court that Mr Farrugia fled when the police approached him after he lit up the flare.

A short while later, the police caught up with the youth.

Inspector Magro said he then made a second attempt to flee the police, but was restrained.

The inspector said the Valletta supported continued to resist arrest, and even grabbed a police officer’s genitals.

At this point, Magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona intervened with a stern “I have heard enough”.

Mr Farrugia, who denied the charges, was granted bail against a deposit of €10,000.

He was also banned from going to all football stadiums.

On the bright side, Valletta won the match 3-0. 

