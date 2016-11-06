Motorcyclist hurt after skidding on Coast Road
A motorcyclist was injured this morning after he skidded and fell off his bike while driving towards Buġibba on the Coast Road.
Police said the incident happened at around 9.15am. The man, a 31-year-old Russian national, was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
