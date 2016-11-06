Advert
Sunday, November 6, 2016, 10:14

Motorcyclist hurt after skidding on Coast Road

A motorcyclist was injured this morning after he skidded and fell off his bike while driving towards Buġibba on the Coast Road. 

Police said the incident happened at around 9.15am. The man, a 31-year-old Russian national, was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet known. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Brawling passengers force...

  2. Men say they were recovering boat...

  3. Watch: World War II-era bombs found in...

  4. Watch: Protestors told to stand up to...

  5. Motorcyclist dies in Ħal Far crash

  6. ‘Salvu Mallia’s plague comment was his...

  7. No work details on €120,000 Identity...

  8. What am I to do when my child turns up...

  9. Transport Malta to lease still unbuilt...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed