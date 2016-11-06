Mobile phone thefts plummet as police crackdown bears fruit

There have been nearly 11,000 cases of mobile phone thefts reported to the police over the past six years. Photo: Shutterstock

Mobile phone theft has plummeted this year, with a police crackdown ostensibly yielding results.

A detailed breakdown of mobile phone theft across the island, provided by the police, shows that while an average 2,500 mobile phones were reported stolen every year between 2012 and 2015, fewer than 600 phones have been pilfered so far this year.

A Paceville police officer, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, said increased police presence and regular rounds by officers in the crime-prone district were proving to be an effective deterrent.

Last January this newspaper had reported that the police were planning to drastically increase their efforts to combat pickpocketing gangs and increase public awareness of mobile phone theft.

Criminal Investigation Department head Michael Mallia had said that several interrogations and an in-depth analysis of last year’s pickpocketing and mobile phone thefts had helped them build a clearer understanding of local street crime.

We aren’t arresting more people. But people have to take bigger risks to rob others in Paceville now. This in and of itself has led to a drop in offences

There have been nearly 11,000 cases of mobile phone thefts reported to the police over the past six years, rising steadily from 500 in 2008 to some 2,640 last year. Mr Mallia had said the thieves normally operate in groups of one older relative, such as an uncle, who manages a coordinated team of younger thieves working “in the field”.

They were experts at evading arrest and changed their methods regularly. “When we have a string of incidents, say bags being slashed, it is usually between 10 to 15 days before they go for another method. This makes it tricky to know what to look out for,” he had said.

The officer who spoke to The Sunday Times of Malta said that while the number of reported phone thefts this year has crashed, the number of people charged in court has not necessarily increased.

“We aren’t arresting more people. But people have to take bigger risks to rob others in Paceville now. This in and of itself has led to a drop in offences.”

Court data shows that around 50 people are charged with mobile phone theft every year – with 2016 proving to be no exception.

A closer look at the police figures show that Paceville retains its spot as the crime capital of Malta with 8,619 phones stolen there since 2008 – half the total for the total figure for both Malta and Gozo.

Unsurprisingly both Sliema and St Paul’s Bay came in at joint second with 1,579 phone thefts reported from each locality. You were far less likely to have your phone stolen in Gozo, with only two reports filed in towns like Fontana and Għarb in the past decade.

When they’re not picking pockets, phone thieves take them straight from the shop window.

The police figures show that one in 10 phones reported stolen were brand new. Just over 1,000 phones have been stolen from sellers since 2008.