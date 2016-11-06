Mintoff Bland stabbing probe is top secret

Yana Mintoff Bland

The Romanian partner of Yana Mintoff Bland is out of intensive care but still recovering in hospital, as the triple stabbing incident in her Tarxien villa two weeks ago continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Sources close to the police told The Sunday Times of Malta that the investigation into the case is being considered “top secret”, and very little has emerged on what stage the probe has reached.

However, sources close to the inquiry told this newspaper that the police have not yet ruled anything out, including pressing charges against all three people involved in the incident.

On October 25, Yana Mintoff Bland, 65, daughter of former prime minister Dom Mintoff, and her 32-year-old son Daniel Mainwaring appear to have been involved in a domestic argument with Ms Mintoff’s 39-year-old Romanian partner, Gheorghe Popa, who lived in the same residence in Tarxien.

The investigators had not yet managed to collect enough evidence that would see them presenting a water-tight case in a court of law

Mr Popa was greviously injured. Sources said he had been stabbed in the abdomen and medical sources said the knife had penetrated one of his organs. A large kitchen knife is believed to have been used.

Ms Mintoff Bland and her son received treatment for wounds to the chest and thigh, respectively. The hospital certified them as having sustained slight injuries.

Mr Mainwaring, who was stabbed twice, was at his mother’s house, together with his girlfriend and two other friends.

Yana Mintoff Bland’s villa in Tarxien where the triple stabbing took place. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

While they were there, the Civil Protection Department was called in to control a fire at the residence.

Mr Popa was found hiding covered in blood in a tree in the garden and rushed to hospital.

Sources from within the police force told The Sunday Times of Malta that very little was being said about this case in the depot’s corridors and very little had emerged on any headway made by the police investigating the incident.

Other police sources said the investigators had not yet managed to collect enough evidence that would see them presenting a water-tight case in a court of law.