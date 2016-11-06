Man, 23, grievously hurt in suspected hit-and-run

A 23-year-old Lija man was found lying on a road in San Ġwann this morning following what police believe to be a hit-and-run incident.

The man was found on Triq Tal-Balal at 5.30am and rushed to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. He is grievously injured.

A short time later, police received reports that a 33-year-old woman had smashed her Toyota Vitz into some parked cars on Triq Birkirkara in St Julian's, flipping her car over in the process. She was not hurt.

Police say they are investigating to see whether the two incidents are connected to one another.