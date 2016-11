An elderly Valletta man was grievously injured yesterday evening after he was hit by a motorcyclist in St Julian's.

The 78-year-old man was injured at around 10.30am while on Triq il-Baltiku, police said, when he was hit by a 29-year-old Żurrieq man riding a Yamaha Crypton motorbike.

He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. The motorcyclist was not injured.

Police say they are investigating further.