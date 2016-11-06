Photo of the week
NASA’s Mars Science Lab, also known as the Curiosity rover, spotted this strange, dark object on the Martian surface. The rover’s Mast Camera (Mastcam) took this photo of the golf ball-sized meteor on October 30. Further inspection with Curiosity’s Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument revealed that the rock is an iron-nickel meteorite.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
www.space.com/34606-curiosity-rover-finds-weird-mars-meteorite.html
