Advert
Sunday, November 6, 2016, 08:01

Photo of the week

NASA’s Mars Science Lab, also known as the Curiosity rover, spotted this strange, dark object on the Martian surface. The rover’s Mast Camera (Mastcam) took this photo of the golf ball-sized meteor on October 30. Further inspection with Curiosity’s Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument revealed that the rock is an iron-nickel meteorite.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

www.space.com/34606-curiosity-rover-finds-weird-mars-meteorite.html

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta and the Spanish Civil War

  2. A heart-breaking condition

  3. Saved by the sandwich

  4. Build a team party

  5. Make a meal of it

  6. Myth debunked: Is homosexuality unnatural?

  7. Coping with Malta’s diabetes problem

  8. Photo of the week

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed